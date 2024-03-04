Newswise — The first full week of March could bring record-breaking temperatures with it.

The unseasonably warm winter has brought about an early bloom, with trees and flowers showing signs of life. If you’ve noticed you’re more congested than normal and don’t have the typical flu and cold symptoms, it could be seasonal allergies.

Pollen forecasts have already started being issued for parts of Ontario, with some regions, like Hamilton and Windsor, showing risk conditions for allergies reaching moderate to high risk.

Mariam Hanna, an allergy specialist and an adjunct assistant clinical professor with the Department of Pediatrics at McMaster University, is available to speak on early seasonal allergies.

