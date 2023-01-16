Newswise — Rockville, Md.—The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Foundation congratulates Edmund Arthur, OD, PhD, the 2023 recipient of the Genentech Career Development Award for Underrepresented Minority (URM) Emerging Vision Scientists. Arthur will receive a two-year grant totaling $100,000 to support research and personnel costs for establishing an independent vision research program.

The Genentech Award is intended to provide early-career URM investigators with an opportunity to explore novel and innovative research project ideas. An optometrist and a vision scientist, Arthur is currently an assistant professor of optometry at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. His research is investigating a novel retinal vascular biomarker for early diabetic retinopathy (DR) detection and disease monitoring known as the peripheral capillary free zones.

"This award provides critical support for my research career," says Arthur. "The data from this two-year pilot study will inform several future research projects in diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME) in my lab." Arthur noted this includes a biological variable model for screening and early detection of DR and DME in underserved populations. "This will be a three-year cross-sectional study aimed at developing a biological variable model that includes ethnicity, HbA1c, age, and sex in screening for individuals at risk of worse diabetes associated retinal neurodegeneration in underserved populations."

As part of the award, ARVO will also match Arthur with a mentor outside of his home institution to provide support for his career advancement.

