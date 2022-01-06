Newswise — The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) today announced the recipients of the Pfizer Ophthalmics Carl Camras Translational Research Award. The 2022 awardees are:

PremNandhini Satgunam, BS(Opt), MS, PhD, LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Jee Myung Yang, MD, PhD, Asan Medical Center, Seoul, South Korea

Funded by Pfizer Ophthalmics through the ARVO Foundation, the award honors Dr. Carl Camras, who is highly respected for his work as a glaucoma specialist and a research scientist. Up to three $12,000 awards are granted annually to young investigators working in areas of translational research. The intent of the award is to recognize early-career researchers (45 and younger) who have exhibited excellence in research and their fundamental scientific discoveries, concepts and novel technologies which have led to, or have the promise of leading to, clinical application.

A clinician-scientist, Satgunam's areas of research interest include binocular vision, eye movements, and pediatric vision rehabilitation. She focuses on investigating visual functions and functional vision using novel tools to better evaluate patients, specifically children and adults with special needs and visual impairment. She has a patent for an award-winning pediatric perimeter device that allows quantifying visual fields in babies.

"Getting an award from an international association like ARVO, with peers recognizing the quality of science we do in India, is incredible," says Satgunam. "Additionally, to get this award in the name of Dr. Carl Camras, who epitomized a clinician-scientist and a good human being, is even more remarkable. I feel both honored and humble. This recognition motivates me even further to improve the care we provide for children with special needs through research."

Yang is a board-certified ophthalmologist and a physician-scientist specializing in the retina. As a clinical instructor, his research interests are vessel type-specific BRB/BBB regulation and astrocyte-endothelial interaction in the CNS. He is studying bio- and clinical informatics using animal sequencing data as well as public clinical data. He is also working as a sub-investigator of international multicenter phase III trials involving the novel anti-VEGF and anti-ang2 agents, or biosimilars in patients with AMD, DR, and RVO.

“This award is a first for a Korean ophthalmologist,” says Yang. “As a physician scientist, this prestigious award encourages me to remain in the research field.”

For more information about the Pfizer Ophthalmics Carl Camras Translational Research Award, visit ARVO’s website.

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) is the largest eye and vision research organization in the world. Members include approximately 10,000 eye and vision researchers from over 75 countries. ARVO advances research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating and curing its disorders. Learn more at ARVO.org.

Established in 2001, the ARVO Foundation for Eye Research raises funds through partnerships, grants and sponsorships to support ARVO’s world-class education and career development resources for eye and vision researchers of all stages of career and education. Learn more at ARVOFoundation.org.