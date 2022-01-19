Newswise — Beginning in February 2022, the American Society for Cell Biology launches the inaugural edition of the Emerging Researcher Talk Series. Speakers were selected from a review of the high-ranking abstracts that were submitted for the Cell Bio Virtual 2021 meeting but were not chosen for talks.
Twenty ASCB members were selected to present in the series, which will be broadcast in live webinars through November 2022. Each event occurs on the third Thursday of the month, will focus on a single topic related to the research discipline tracks of the annual meeting, and will feature two speakers – one PhD candidate and one postdoctoral scholar.
“We are pleased to offer this additional speaking opportunity to some of the Society’s brightest and most ambitious researchers,” said series creator Ashanti Edwards, ASCB’s Director of Professional Development. “ASCB understands that the annual meeting offers a finite number of slots for speakers across the minisymposia and subgroups, so we wanted to find another way to showcase these up-and-coming researchers’ science throughout the year.”
Laura DiGiovanni, a PhD candidate in the Cell Biology Department at the Hospital for Sick Children and Biochemistry Department, University of Toronto; and Chen Yuan Kam, a postdoctoral fellow at the Department of Genetics, Yale School of Medicine, will kick off the first talk on February 17 at 12 pm ET. Registration for the talks is free and open to the public; the ability to view the recorded talk after the fact is reserved for ASCB members only.
The entire speaker list, topics, and dates are listed below. Times may vary. Please visit the ASCB Emerging Researcher Talks website for speaker bios, talk titles, abstracts, the exact times, and to register to attend: https://www.ascb.org/meetings-events/emerging-researcher-talks/
Emerging Researcher Talks
February 17: Cells in Distress and Disease
Graduate Student Speaker: Laura DiGiovanni
Postdoc Speaker: Chen Yuan Kam
March 17: Cellular Dynamics
Graduate Student Speaker: Maria Lastra Cagigas
Postdoc Speaker: Mugdha Sathe
April 21: Cellular Genome
Graduate Student Speaker: Liliana Bento-Lopes
Postdoc Speaker: Joanna Filipowska
May 19: Communal Cell
Graduate Student Speaker: Peter Stuckey
Postdoc Speaker: Ramya Varadarjan
June 16: Physical Cell
Graduate Student Speaker: Hongkang Zhu
Postdoc Speaker: Michael Piacentino
September 15: Signaling and Metabolism
Graduate Student Speaker: Tamara Moretti
Postdoc Speaker: Yumi Konagaya
October 20: Specialized Cell and Evolution
Graduate Student Speaker: Kristin Dahl
Postdoc Speaker: Juliet Girad
November 17: Cellular Dynamics
Graduate Student Speaker: Taylor Medwig-Kinney
Postdoc Speaker: Daniel Cortes
