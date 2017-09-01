Feature Channels:
Cell Biology
Filters:
|
Medicine
Science
Channels:
Aging, Alcohol and Alcoholism, Alternative Medicine, Asthma, Autoimmune Diseases, Behavioral Science, Cardiovascular Health, Cell Biology, Chemistry, Complementary Medicine, Digestive Disorders, Emergency Medicine, Environmental Health, Exercise and Fitness, Family and Parenting, Food and Water Safety, Food Science, Heart Disease, Kidney Disease, Men's Healt
|
Heart Hormones Protection, Psychotic Disorders, Self Regulation, and More in the Obesity News Source
Click here to go directly to Newswise's Obesity News Source
|
Released:
1-Sep-2017 4:20 PM EDT
Newswise
|
Medicine
Science
Channels:
Aging, AIDS and HIV, Allergies, Alzheimer's and Dementia, Arthritis, Asthma, Autism, Autoimmune Diseases, Biotech, Blood Disorders, Bone Health, Cancer, Cell Biology, Chemistry, Dermatology, Diabetes, Drug Resistance, Emergency Medicine, Environmental Health, Food and Water Safety, Healthcare, Hearing, Heart Disease, Immunology, Kidney Disease, Local - Virginia
|
X-Ray Footprinting, Brain Development, Sleep Research, and More in the Cell Biology News Source
The latest research and features in cell biology in the Cell Biology News Source
|
Released:
1-Sep-2017 3:05 PM EDT
Newswise
|
Medicine
Channels:
All Journal News, Grant Funded News, Cancer, Cell Biology, Infectious Diseases, Zika Virus, Journal of Experimental Medicinezika, Glioblastoma, cancer stem cell
|
EMBARGOED
A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 5-Sep-2017 9:00 AM EDT
|
Embargo will expire:
5-Sep-2017 9:00 AM EDT
Released to reporters:
31-Aug-2017 5:05 PM EDT
|
Medicine
Channels:Center for Biomedical Discovery, discovery research, Dr. Shizhen Zhu, LMO1 gene, Mayo Clinic, Medical Research, MYCN gene, zebra fish
|
For the first time, Mayo Clinic researchers and colleagues present data on how nervous system tumors, called neuroblastomas, spread. Their paper, published in Cancer Cell, clarifies the relationship between two genes that fuel the aggressive spread of neuroblastomas.
|
Released:
31-Aug-2017 4:10 PM EDT
Mayo Clinic
|
Science
Channels:Biology, Molecular Biology, X-rays, Synchrotron, Berkeley, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Molecular Foundry, Advanced Light Source, JBEI, Joint Bioenergy institute, Protein, Mineral
|
Berkeley Lab scientists have discovered the details of an unconventional coupling between a bacterial protein and a mineral that allows the bacterium to breathe when oxygen is not available.
|
Released:
31-Aug-2017 2:40 PM EDT
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
|
Medicine
Science
Channels:
|
A team of biologists has found an unexpected source for the brain’s development, a finding that offers new insights into the building of the nervous system.
|
Embargo expired:
31-Aug-2017 2:00 PM EDT
Released:
27-Aug-2017 8:00 PM EDT
New York University
|
Medicine
Science
Channels:Biology, Insect, Biotechnology
|
Funded by a four year, $1.4 million Air Force grant, West Virginia University biologists Kevin Daly and Andrew Dacks are studying an animal with one of the most sensitive sense of smell—moths. They will examine how moths’ wing-beating circuitry communicates with the olfactory system and how that communication impacts odor-guided behaviors.
|
Released:
31-Aug-2017 1:05 PM EDT
West Virginia University - Eberly College of Arts and Sciences
|
Medicine
Channels:
Immunology, Cell Biology, All Journal News, Cancer, Dermatology, Local - New York, Local - New York MetroCancer, Immunotherapy, Medicine, Health, Oncology
|
EMBARGOED
A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 7-Sep-2017 12:00 PM EDT
|
Embargo will expire:
7-Sep-2017 12:00 PM EDT
Released to reporters:
31-Aug-2017 12:05 PM EDT
|
Medicine
Science
Channels:
All Journal News, Behavioral Science, Cell Biology, Mental Health, Neuro, Psychology and Psychiatry, Genetics, Local - CaliforniaNeurobiology, Brain Activitiy, Neurotransmitters, Social Behavior, social preference, Kinship, Attraction
|
Biologists have identified the roots of social preference. Studying tadpole brains, the researchers found the neurological basis of kinship attraction and the regulators controlling this behavior. The study carries implications for understanding social attraction and aversion in a range of animals and humans.
|
Embargo expired:
31-Aug-2017 12:00 PM EDT
Released:
28-Aug-2017 8:00 AM EDT
University of California San Diego
|
Science
Channels:
Biotech, Cell Biology, Chemistry, Nature (journal), Local - Maryland, Local - DC Metro, All Journal NewsChemistry, biological imaging, Fluorescence, Fluorescent Dyes, Rhodamine, GFP, Janelia Research Campus, Luke Lavis, single-molecule
|
EMBARGOED
A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 4-Sep-2017 11:00 AM EDT
|
Embargo will expire:
4-Sep-2017 11:00 AM EDT
Released to reporters:
31-Aug-2017 11:00 AM EDT