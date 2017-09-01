 

Feature Channels:

Cell Biology

Add to Favorites | Subscribe | Share

Filters:

  • (Press "esc" to clear)
  • Go to advanced search

Medicine

Science

Channels:

Aging, Alcohol and Alcoholism, Alternative Medicine, Asthma, Autoimmune Diseases, Behavioral Science, Cardiovascular Health, Cell Biology, Chemistry, Complementary Medicine, Digestive Disorders, Emergency Medicine, Environmental Health, Exercise and Fitness, Family and Parenting, Food and Water Safety, Food Science, Heart Disease, Kidney Disease, Men's Healt

Heart Hormones Protection, Psychotic Disorders, Self Regulation, and More in the Obesity News Source

Open in New Tab | View |
Comment
| Add to Favorites

Click here to go directly to Newswise's Obesity News Source

Released:

1-Sep-2017 4:20 PM EDT

Newswise

Medicine

Science

Channels:

Aging, AIDS and HIV, Allergies, Alzheimer's and Dementia, Arthritis, Asthma, Autism, Autoimmune Diseases, Biotech, Blood Disorders, Bone Health, Cancer, Cell Biology, Chemistry, Dermatology, Diabetes, Drug Resistance, Emergency Medicine, Environmental Health, Food and Water Safety, Healthcare, Hearing, Heart Disease, Immunology, Kidney Disease, Local - Virginia

X-Ray Footprinting, Brain Development, Sleep Research, and More in the Cell Biology News Source

Open in New Tab | View |
Comment
| Add to Favorites

The latest research and features in cell biology in the Cell Biology News Source

Released:

1-Sep-2017 3:05 PM EDT

Newswise

Medicine

Channels:

All Journal News, Grant Funded News, Cancer, Cell Biology, Infectious Diseases, Zika Virus, Journal of Experimental Medicine
zika, Glioblastoma, cancer stem cell

EMBARGOED

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 5-Sep-2017 9:00 AM EDT

Embargo will expire:

5-Sep-2017 9:00 AM EDT

Released to reporters:

31-Aug-2017 5:05 PM EDT

Medicine

Channels:

Cancer, Cell Biology, Genetics, Neuro, All Journal News
Center for Biomedical Discovery, discovery research, Dr. Shizhen Zhu, LMO1 gene, Mayo Clinic, Medical Research, MYCN gene, zebra fish

Mayo Clinic Researchers Identify Genes Fueling Neuroblastoma Spread

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites

For the first time, Mayo Clinic researchers and colleagues present data on how nervous system tumors, called neuroblastomas, spread. Their paper, published in Cancer Cell, clarifies the relationship between two genes that fuel the aggressive spread of neuroblastomas.

Released:

31-Aug-2017 4:10 PM EDT

Mayo Clinic

Science

Channels:

All Journal News, Cell Biology, Chemistry, Materials Science, DOE Science News, Local - California
Biology, Molecular Biology, X-rays, Synchrotron, Berkeley, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Molecular Foundry, Advanced Light Source, JBEI, Joint Bioenergy institute, Protein, Mineral

X-Ray Footprinting Solves Mystery of Metal-Breathing Protein

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
XBD201708-00151-006.jpg

Berkeley Lab scientists have discovered the details of an unconventional coupling between a bacterial protein and a mineral that allows the bacterium to breathe when oxygen is not available.

Released:

31-Aug-2017 2:40 PM EDT

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Medicine

Science

Channels:

Cell Biology, Neuro, Local - New York, Local - New York Metro, All Journal News, Chemistry, Evolution and Darwin, Featured: DailyWire

Biologists Find New Source for Brain’s Development

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
DesplanScience2017.jpg

A team of biologists has found an unexpected source for the brain’s development, a finding that offers new insights into the building of the nervous system.

Embargo expired:

31-Aug-2017 2:00 PM EDT

Released:

27-Aug-2017 8:00 PM EDT

New York University

Medicine

Science

Channels:

Cell Biology, Technology
Biology, Insect, Biotechnology

WVU biologists awarded $1.4 million Air Force grant to examine moths’ olfactory systems

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
Daly.jpg

Funded by a four year, $1.4 million Air Force grant, West Virginia University biologists Kevin Daly and Andrew Dacks are studying an animal with one of the most sensitive sense of smell—moths. They will examine how moths’ wing-beating circuitry communicates with the olfactory system and how that communication impacts odor-guided behaviors.

Released:

31-Aug-2017 1:05 PM EDT

West Virginia University - Eberly College of Arts and Sciences

Medicine

Channels:

Immunology, Cell Biology, All Journal News, Cancer, Dermatology, Local - New York, Local - New York Metro
Cancer, Immunotherapy, Medicine, Health, Oncology

EMBARGOED

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 7-Sep-2017 12:00 PM EDT

Embargo will expire:

7-Sep-2017 12:00 PM EDT

Released to reporters:

31-Aug-2017 12:05 PM EDT

Medicine

Science

Channels:

All Journal News, Behavioral Science, Cell Biology, Mental Health, Neuro, Psychology and Psychiatry, Genetics, Local - California
Neurobiology, Brain Activitiy, Neurotransmitters, Social Behavior, social preference, Kinship, Attraction

Scents and Social Preference: Neuroscientists ID the Roots of Attraction

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
Dulcis_Neuron-D-17-00408R1_Cover1.jpg

Biologists have identified the roots of social preference. Studying tadpole brains, the researchers found the neurological basis of kinship attraction and the regulators controlling this behavior. The study carries implications for understanding social attraction and aversion in a range of animals and humans.

Embargo expired:

31-Aug-2017 12:00 PM EDT

Released:

28-Aug-2017 8:00 AM EDT

University of California San Diego

Science

Channels:

Biotech, Cell Biology, Chemistry, Nature (journal), Local - Maryland, Local - DC Metro, All Journal News
Chemistry, biological imaging, Fluorescence, Fluorescent Dyes, Rhodamine, GFP, Janelia Research Campus, Luke Lavis, single-molecule

EMBARGOED

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 4-Sep-2017 11:00 AM EDT

Embargo will expire:

4-Sep-2017 11:00 AM EDT

Released to reporters:

31-Aug-2017 11:00 AM EDT






Chat now!