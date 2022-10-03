Newswise — ROCKVILLE, Md. – October 3, 2022 – The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostics professional society, today announced the recipients of this year’s Award for Excellence in Molecular Diagnostics, Jeffrey A. Kant Leadership Award and Meritorious Service Award. These prestigious accolades will be presented this November during AMP’s 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo in Phoenix, Arizona.

Award for Excellence in Molecular Diagnostics

Carol W. Greider, PhD Distinguished Professor of Molecular Cellular and Developmental Biology, UC Santa Cruz

Dr. Greider is receiving AMP’s highest honor in recognition of her pioneering work in telomere research. She is the Distinguished Professor of Molecular Cellular and Developmental Biology at the University of California, Santa Cruz, as well as a University Professor at Johns Hopkins University. Together with collaborators Elizabeth H. Blackburn and Jack W. Szostak, Greider was awarded the 2009 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine “for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase.”

Dr. Greider is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine, the National Academy of Inventors, and the American Philosophical Society. In addition, she is a Foreign Member of both the Royal Academy of Medicine of Catalonia and the Royal Spanish Academy of Sciences. Her numerous other honors include the Lila Gruber Cancer Research Award (2006); Wiley Prize in Biomedical Sciences (2006); Albert Lasker Award for Basic Medical Research (2006); Dickson Prize in Medicine (2007); Louisa Gross Horwitz Prize (2007); Katharine Berkan Judd Award (2008); Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize (2009); Pearl Meister Greengard Prize (2009); and the American Society for Women in Science - Pinnacle Award (2019).

Dr. Greider will accept the Award for Excellence on November 3rd during the AMP 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo, where she will deliver a special lecture, “Telomeres, Telomerase and Disease.”

Jeffrey A. Kant Leadership Award

Karen E. Weck, MD University of North Carolina School of Medicine

AMP is recognizing Dr. Weck for her exceptional service, mentorship, knowledge & experience in the practice of molecular pathology. In addition to serving as AMP’s President in 2020, amidst the early uncertain days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Weck served as the 2004 Infectious Diseases Subdivision Chair, 2007 Program Committee Chair, 2009-2011 Training & Education Chair, 2019 Awards Committee Chair, and 2021 Nominating Committee Chair. In addition, she has served on The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics editorial board since 2006 and is currently both an active member of the AMP Professional Relations Committee and Co-Chair of the Standardization of Pharmacogenomic Alleles Working Group.

AMP Meritorious Service Award

Samuel K. Caughron, MD MAWD Pathology Group, P.A.

Dr. Caughron is being honored for his exceptional dedication and effort behind the scenes to position AMP as the “honest broker” for expertise regarding the clinical utility of molecular tests, as well as for their appropriate coverage and reimbursement. Dr. Caughron has been a member of AMP since 2005 and served AMP in many capacities, including as a Nominating Committee member in 2013 and as a Board Member and Chair of the Economic Affairs Committee since 2016. Most recently, Dr. Caughron spearheaded AMP’s Molecular Pathology Economics Summits, held in 2019 and 2022, which brought together attendees from industry, associations, and patient groups for stakeholder discussions on Coding, Pricing, and Coverage, and how these issues affect stakeholders and patient access.

“Drs. Greider, Weck and Caughron have made enormous contributions to the molecular diagnostics field and to AMP,” said Daniel E. Sabath, MD, PhD, AMP President. “On behalf of the more than 2,700 AMP members, I wish to thank them for their commitment to our community and the patients that we serve, and to congratulate them on these well-earned accolades.”

ABOUT AMP

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) was founded in 1995 to provide structure and leadership to the emerging field of molecular diagnostics. AMP's 2,800+ members practice various disciplines of molecular diagnostics, including bioinformatics, infectious diseases, inherited conditions, and oncology. Our members are pathologists, clinical laboratory directors, basic and translational scientists, technologists, and trainees that practice in a variety of settings, including academic and community medical centers, government, and industry. Through the efforts of its Board of Directors, Committees, Working Groups, and Members, AMP is the primary resource for expertise, education, and collaboration in one of the fastest growing fields in healthcare. AMP members influence policy and regulation on the national and international levels, ultimately serving to advance innovation in the field and protect patient access to high quality, appropriate testing. For more information, visit www.amp.org and follow AMP on Twitter: @AMPath

###