About The Study: This retrospective trauma registry study of the University of California, San Diego level 1 trauma center, which receives patients with border wall injuries from San Diego and Imperial counties, examined deaths, injuries and hospital costs after construction of a 30-foot border wall.

Authors: Jay J. Doucet, M.D., of the University of California, San Diego, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2022.1885)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

