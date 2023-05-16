Newswise — May 16, 2023, Morristown, NJ – Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center is now offering Persona IQ®, the world’s first and only smart knee implant for total knee replacement surgery. Persona IQ combines the proven1 and trusted knee implant, Persona® The Personalized Knee®, with implantable sensor technology that measures range of motion, step count, walking speed and other gait metrics.

“We’re excited to now offer Persona IQ to our patients considering knee replacement surgery.

Offering the latest innovations and technology available in orthopedics supports our goal to provide optimal outcomes for our patients. Persona IQ will allow surgeons access to objective movement data directly from the implant post-surgery and use that data to track their patients’ recovery remotely” said Dr. James C. Wittig, Chairman of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Morristown Medical Center and Medical Director of Orthopedic Surgery, Orthopedic Oncology and Sarcoma Surgery at Atlantic Health System.

Persona IQ features implantable sensor technology that records and wirelessly transmits a wide range of gait data from the knee implant to a patient’s personal base station at home. The data is then securely delivered to a HIPAA compliant cloud-based platform and can be accessed by the patient and their surgeon. Persona IQ will work together with mymobility®, a remote care management platform that tracks pre- and post-operative mobility metrics.

Dr. John M. Dundon was the first orthopedic surgeon in New Jersey to perform the smart knee implant and among the first in the world. Dr. Dundon said, “Early results and responses from my patients have been incredibly positive. Patients are extremely receptive to the increased connectivity it provides between their recovery and the patient care team. The increased engagement between the patient and physician has helped to provide meaningful information to reduce the anxiety of patient compliance and progress in between in person visits.”

For more information about Persona IQ, visit https://www.zimmerbiomet.com/en/patients-caregivers/persona-iq.html

