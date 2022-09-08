Newswise — Washington, D.C. – September 8, 2022 – This September, as part of Baby Safety Month, the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) and Safe Kids Worldwide are raising awareness of popular, but dangerous and unsafe cleaning product storage trends seen on social media.

With home organization trends on the rise, one trend in particular, displaying laundry detergents and other cleaners in glass jars or clear containers, is growing in popularity. In fact, a recent ACI survey found 30% of Americans reported seeing social media posts where cleaning products or liquid laundry packets were stored outside of their original packaging. Of those who have seen these types of posts on social media, 68% said they have tried or considered trying a new storage idea for cleaning products that they saw online.

“While consumers may see this trend as a harmless décor display, it could attract the attention of young children and contribute to cases of accidental exposures,” said Brian Sansoni, ACI Senior Vice President, Communications and Outreach. “As part of our Packets Up campaign, we’ve launched the Store Not Décor challenge to combat unsafe storage trends across social media and educate parents and caregivers on safe storage.”

The safe storage practices ACI and SKW are sharing this Baby Safety Month include:

Keep liquid laundry packets tightly secured in their original packaging, stored up and out of reach and sight of children.

Never display liquid laundry packets in decorative bowls or glass jars for home décor purposes.

Completely close and seal liquid laundry packet containers after each

Always store liquid laundry packets in their original containers with the safety label Liquid laundry product packaging and other detergent containers are designed with child resistant innovation and with safety standards in mind.

“Preventable injuries can happen throughout the entire home, but there are proven steps parents and caregivers can take to protect their children,” said Torine Creppy, President of Safe Kids Worldwide. “This Baby Safety Month we’re thrilled to join ACI and the cleaning product industry to raise awareness for the critical need for safe storage practices and remind all parents to put cleaning products out of reach and sight.”

For more information and to learn more about ACI’s safe storage resources, visit PacketsUp.com. To learn more about safety best practices throughout the house and beyond, visit Safe Kids Worldwide’s website at https://www.safekids.org/.

###

About the American Cleaning Institute

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – https://www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.

About Safe Kids Worldwide

Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to protect kids from preventable injuries, the number one cause of death for children in the United States. Safe Kids works with an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the U.S. and with partners in more than 30 countries to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns, poisonings, and more. Safe Kids also engages in advocacy efforts to make kids safer at the federal, state, and local levels. Since 1988, Safe Kids has helped reduce the U.S. childhood death rate from unintentional injury by nearly 60 percent. Learn more at safekids.org.