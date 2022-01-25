Newswise — Cambridge and Hyannis, MA – Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH) and Cape Cod Healthcare (CCHC) today announced plans for a broad affiliation that will expand access to comprehensive care for patients, families and visitors on Cape Cod. Together, the organizations will advance the breadth and depth of CCHC’s clinical programs locally and provide seamless, coordinated access to BILH hospitals for patients who need them.

“For more than 100 years, Cape Cod Healthcare has offered high quality care to residents and visitors alike, and we are honored to be partnering with them to build on that legacy,” said Kevin Tabb, MD, president and CEO of Beth Israel Lahey Health. “This affiliation reflects our shared commitment to expanding access to extraordinary care in community settings and will serve as a catalyst for the development of joint clinical programs at CCHC and expand access to comprehensive coordinated care across eastern Massachusetts.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Beth Israel Lahey Health,” said Michael Lauf, MBA, president and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare and CEO of Cape Cod Hospital. “They have a long history of clinical excellence and innovation. They are a forward-looking organization and that has been demonstrated by their formation as a system. Cape Cod Healthcare understands the shifting sands of the healthcare landscape and while we maintain and appreciate our independence and local governance, we also recognize the need for a clinical partner in order to continue with our commitment to provide high quality healthcare in a community setting. This partnership will allow us to innovate, bolster key service lines, help us recruit and train new physicians and keep more care local. We look forward to beginning the next phase in our evolution as a clinical affiliate of BILH.”

Building on their shared expertise, BILH and CCHC will work together to advance primary care in the Cape region. In addition, leveraging the advanced capabilities of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (LHMC) and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), both part of BILH, a wide range of joint clinical programs will be developed. As the first of these partnerships, LHMC will collaborate with CCHC on cardiac surgical services. Furthermore, BILH will be the preferred partner to CCHC for services not provided on Cape Cod. BILH and CCHC will also explore the extension of clinical training rotations and graduate medical education programs to the Cape through BIDMC.

As part of this affiliation, which is subject to regulatory approval, CCHC will maintain its independence as a locally governed healthcare institution and solidify its role as the premier health system for the Cape region.

About Beth Israel Lahey Health

Beth Israel Lahey Health is an integrated health system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,800 physicians and 36,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education.

About Cape Cod Healthcare

Cape Cod Healthcare is the leading provider of health care services across Cape Cod with more than 450 physicians, 5,300 employees, two acute care hospitals and an ambulatory network delivering primary care, urgent care, behavioral health, home care and senior care services.