Newswise — Cynthia Awadzi, is a licensed family nurse practitioner and a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner at the GW School of Nursing. She can speak to a number of aspects of the national opioid crisis, including treatment options, risk factors and this new initiative.

Monica Ruiz, an associate professor of prevention and community health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, can talk about addiction treatment and the efforts aimed at keeping people with substance use disorders safe.

Robert Shesser, a professor and ​​Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Science can discuss the impact and usage of Narcan in emergency medicine.



