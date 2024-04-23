Newswise — Richard Ricciardi is an associate dean for clinical practice and community engagement in the GW School of Nursing and the executive director for the Center for Health Policy and Media Engagement at GW. He can discuss the public health issue around registered nurse staffing ratios in nursing homes.

Melissa Batchelor, an associate professor of nursing and geriatric nursing researcher in the GW School of Nursing. She recently was the co-author of the publication, A Call to the CMS: Mandate Adequate Professional Nurse Staffing in Nursing Homes. She can discuss the mandate and her research around this topic.