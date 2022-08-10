Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD – Gabriela K. Popescu has been elected President-elect of the Biophysical Society (BPS). She will assume the office of President-elect at the 2023 Annual Meeting in San Diego, California and begin her term as President during the 2024 Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Popescu is a Professor of Biochemistry at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo, State University of New York (SUNY). She earned undergraduate and master’s degrees in chemistry from the University of Bucharest and earned her PhD in biochemistry from the University of Buffalo, SUNY. She served as a National Institutes of Health Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Buffalo before joining the faculty as a Professor of Biochemistry.

“The Biophysical Society is a community. A community by the members, for the members, with the members. It is the public square where we sound out preliminary observations and ideas; the village we all need to thrive and evolve; and the collective voice with which we can make a difference in the discipline, in science, and in society,” said Popescu. “we must continue to strengthen this community, to make it more diverse, more inclusive, and more connected. Specifically, it will be important to reinforce existing interactions among members, and to develop new such connections across the career span, across the globe, and throughout the year. I welcome the opportunity to help guide this organization and its members as we advance biophysics into the future.”

Teresa Giraldez of Universidad de La Laguna, Tenerife, Spain has been elected the next Secretary of the Biophysical Society. She will begin by shadowing the current Secretary and will officially take over duties when her 4-year term begins on July 1, 2023.

Four Society members were also elected to serve on Council. They are:

Margaret S. Cheung, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory & University of Washington - Seattle

Emmanuel Margeat, National Scientific Research Center (CNRS – Montpellier), France

Elizabeth Rhoades, University of Pennsylvania

Jing Xu, University of California, Merced

Each will serve a three-year term, beginning on February 21, 2023.

The Biophysical Society, founded in 1958, is a professional, scientific Society established to lead development and dissemination of knowledge in biophysics. The Society promotes growth in this expanding field through its annual meeting, publications, and committee and outreach activities. Its 7,500 members are located throughout the United States and the world, where they teach and conduct research in colleges, universities, laboratories, government agencies, and industry.