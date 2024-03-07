Newswise — Article title: The slow-release adiponectin analogue ALY688-SR modifies early-stage disease development in the D2.mdx mouse model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy



Authors: Catherine A. Bellissimo, Shivam Gandhi, Laura N Castellani, Mayoorey Murugathasan, Luca J. Delfinis, Arshdeep Thuhan, Madison C. Garibotti, Yeji Seo, Irena A. Rebalka, Henry H. Hsu, Gary Sweeney, Thomas J. Hawke, Ali A. Abdul-Sater, Christopher G.R. Perry



From the authors: “We report that the novel adiponectin receptor agonist ALY688-SR prevents fibrosis in the diaphragm of [mice with Duchenne muscular dystrophy] with short-term treatment early in disease progression.”



This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.