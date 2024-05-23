Newswise — Quantum computing is on the brink of revolutionizing technology and science. It has the potential to solve complex problems that are currently beyond the reach of classical computers. Recent advancements have sparked significant interest across the scientific community and mainstream media.

Major milestones in quantum computing architecture have been achieved, including developing fault-tolerant quantum computers that incorporate error correction to enhance stability and reliability​ (ScienceDaily)​​ (IndustryWired)​. A breakthrough from QuEra and Harvard University introduced the first machine with quantum error correction, paving the way for future software testing and more robust quantum systems​ (livescience.com)​.

The media coverage of these advancements highlights their transformative potential. Outlets like ScienceDaily and Live Science have reported on the significant progress made, such as the launch of the world's first fault-tolerant quantum computer and the development of quantum communication networks that promise unbreakable encryption through quantum key distribution​ (ScienceDaily)​​ (livescience.com)​. IndustryWired has also discussed how these breakthroughs are expected to impact fields like drug discovery and material science, with quantum computers simulating complex molecular interactions to accelerate innovation​ (IndustryWired)​.

Newswise Experts:

Cristopher Moore

Santa Fe Institute

Professor

Expertise: Data ScienceQuantum Computing

Cristopher Moore received his B.A. in Physics, Mathematics, and Integrated Science from Northwestern University, and his Ph.D. in Physics from Cornell. From 2000 to 2012 he was a professor at the University of New Mexico, with joint appointments in Computer Science and Physics. Since 2012, Moore has been a resident professor at the Santa Fe Institute; he has also held visiting positions at École Polytechnique, Université Paris 7, École Normale Superieure du Lyon, the University of Michigan, and Northeastern University. He has published over 130 papers at the boundary between physics and computer science, ranging from quantum computing, to phase transitions in NP-complete problems, to the theory of social networks and efficient algorithms for analyzing their structure. He is an elected Fellow of the American Physical Society and the American Mathematical Society. With Stephan Mertens, he is the author of The Nature of Computation from Oxford University Press.

Michael Nizich

New York Institute of Technology, New York Tech

Director, Entrepreneurship and Technology Innovation Center; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Computer Science

Expertise: Big Data Analytics Big Data Analytics BlockchainBlockchainComputer ScienceComputer ScienceCybersecurityCybersecurityInformation TechnologiesInformation TechnologiesQuantum ComputingQuantum ComputingRoboticsRobotics

Michael Nizich is the director of the Entrepreneurship and Technology Innovation Center (ETIC) and an adjunct assistant professor of computer science at New York Institute of Technology. He has more than 25 years of professional experience in information technology in a variety of industries, including aviation, education, law enforcement, biotechnology, and cybersecurity. Nizich has held IT leadership positions in both private and publicly held companies. With more than 10 years of college-level teaching experience, Nizich holds a Ph.D. in Information Studies from Long Island University, a master’s degree in Technology Systems Management from Stony Brook University, and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems from Dowling College. Through ETIC programs, Nizich regularly connects both domestic and international students with internships and full-time positions in cybersecurity. He also directs New York Tech’s Center of Academic Excellence for Cybersecurity Education, designated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency, and serves as a member of the CTEA committee for cybersecurity for Suffolk County Community College.

Newswise Research:

New Crystal Production Method Could Enhance Quantum Computers and Electronics

https://www.newswise.com/articles/view/811336/

Spooky States & Figure Eights: Stepping Into the Quantum Computing ‘Ring’

https://www.newswise.com/doescience/spooky-states-figure-eights-stepping-into-the-quantum-computing-ring/?article_id=811071

Quantum physics may help lasers see through fog, aid in surveillance

https://www.newswise.com/articles/view/810944/

If you are a researcher, writer, or industry expert who specializes in quantum computing, share your insights and expertise on this groundbreaking topic.We invite you to submit your pitch to [email protected].