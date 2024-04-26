Newswise — In light of actress Olivia Munn’s recent breast cancer and double mastectomy announcement, Lisa Madlensky, PhD, genetic counselor at UC San Diego Health, is available to discuss the breast cancer risk assessment tool that Munn credits for saving her life, as well as the Breast Cancer High-Risk Program at UC San Diego Health. Munn’s doctor calculated her assessment score, which revealed an increased lifetime risk of breast cancer. That led to an MRI, ultrasound and biopsy that detected cancer in both breasts, despite a "normal" mammogram report.

Cancer Women's Health
Genetic Counseling and Testing Breast Cancer Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool Cancer Screening
