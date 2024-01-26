Newswise — Bronx, NY, January 26, 2024 – Visitors to the Bronx Zoo can view three newly acquired Sunda gharial in the World of Reptiles. The three male siblings, about five years old, that were hatched at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans will be raised at the Bronx Zoo to support the propagation efforts of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) Sunda Gharial Species Survival Plan (SSP). The Bronx Zoo was the first zoo in the United States to successfully hatch the Sunda gharial (Tomistoma schlegelii) nearly four decades ago in 1985.

Sunda gharials are a freshwater crocodilian species found in flooded forests, swamps, and wetlands throughout Southeast Asia, with individuals reported in Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia (Sumatera, Jawa, Kalimantan), and Malaysia (Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak). The species, known as one of the giant crocodilians, can grow as long as 18 feet and is considered an apex predator within its ecosystem.

With fewer than 2,400 adults estimated to remain in the wild, The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)lists the species as Endangered. The IUCN further notes that in its original habitat range, the species is Extinct in Malaysia (Sabah) and Thailand; its presence in Vietnam is uncertain.

There are 36 Sunda gharials in AZA zoos and aquariums and another 118 estimated in zoos and aquariums worldwide.

Many threats, such as habitat loss, illegal hunting, and the climate crisis, threaten Sunda gharial's survival in the wild. With their wild population numbers continuing to decline, AZA zoos and aquariums have developed a collaborative propagation program as an effort to ensure the survival of a genetically diverse population of this species.

The Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo, located on 265 acres of hardwood forest in Bronx, NY, opened on Nov. 8, 1899. It is world-renowned for its leadership in the areas of animal welfare, husbandry, veterinary care, education, science and conservation. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is the flagship park of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) which manages the world’s largest network of urban wildlife parks including the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium. Our curators and animal care staff work to save, propagate, and sustain populations of threatened and endangered species. We have educated and inspired more than 400 million visitors at our zoos and aquarium since our opening and host approximately 4 million guests at our parks each year – including about a half-million students annually. The Bronx Zoo is the largest youth employer in the borough of the Bronx, providing opportunity and helping to transform lives in one of the most under-served communities in the nation. The Bronx Zoo is the subject of THE ZOO, a docu-series aired world-wide on Animal Planet. Members of the media should contact [email protected] (+1 (347) 840-1242) for more information or with questions.