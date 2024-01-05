Article title: Caffeine does not influence persistent inward current contribution to motoneuron firing



Authors: Karen Mackay, Lucas B. R. Orssatto, Remco Polman, Jolieke C. Van der Pols, and Gabriel S. Trajano



From the authors: “Collectively, these results indicate that caffeine might not have a direct effect at a spinal level at rest and during exercise. The ergogenic benefits of caffeine on attenuation of performance loss during repetitive sustained maximal contractions may be underpinned by different neural and/or muscular mechanisms, other than changes in [persistent inward current] contribution to self-sustained firing.”



This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.