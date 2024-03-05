Newswise — Disruptive technology has a tremendous impact on humanity, making our world a better place.

The Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, cordially invites all those who are interested to attend the joint international conference on “CUTTING-EDGE NANOTECHNOLOGIES FOR GOOD HEALTH AND WELL-BEING” from July 9-12, 2024 between 8:00 and 18:00 hrs. at Chulalongkorn University and Mandarin Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand.



This conference, is funded and organized by Chulalongkorn University (Thailand), MSCA-RISE OXIGENATED project through CIC biomaGUNE (Spain) and CDTI (Spain) through the Embassy of Spain in Bangkok.

Highlights of the event include:

Updated nanotechnologies for targeted cancer therapy, anti-aging, and biomaterials for tissue engineering by world-recognized academic professors, leading scientists and experts and representatives from government and business sectors from around the world

Opportunities for networking with the startups in nanotechnology and health from Spain and Thailand

Poster presentation award

Important dates:

Registration: February 15 – May 31, 2024

Abstract submission: February 15 – April 15, 2024

Registration Links:

The organizers reserve the right to admit only those who register and receive confirmation of their participation via email after registration.

For more information, visit the website https://www.chula-oxigenated2024.com or contact: [email protected]