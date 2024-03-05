Newswise — Disruptive technology has a tremendous impact on humanity, making our world a better place.
The Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, cordially invites all those who are interested to attend the joint international conference on “CUTTING-EDGE NANOTECHNOLOGIES FOR GOOD HEALTH AND WELL-BEING” from July 9-12, 2024 between 8:00 and 18:00 hrs. at Chulalongkorn University and Mandarin Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand.
This conference, is funded and organized by Chulalongkorn University (Thailand), MSCA-RISE OXIGENATED project through CIC biomaGUNE (Spain) and CDTI (Spain) through the Embassy of Spain in Bangkok.
Highlights of the event include:
- Updated nanotechnologies for targeted cancer therapy, anti-aging, and biomaterials for tissue engineering by world-recognized academic professors, leading scientists and experts and representatives from government and business sectors from around the world
- Opportunities for networking with the startups in nanotechnology and health from Spain and Thailand
- Poster presentation award
Important dates:
- Registration: February 15 – May 31, 2024
- Abstract submission: February 15 – April 15, 2024
Registration Links:
- General Registration: https://forms.gle/t9o6DMzebU8nLWvL6
- Chula Students: https://forms.gle/Q3Gxv5gftDLU4VV18
The organizers reserve the right to admit only those who register and receive confirmation of their participation via email after registration.
For more information, visit the website https://www.chula-oxigenated2024.com or contact: [email protected]