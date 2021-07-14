Newswise — Harrisburg University of Science and Technology is looking for subject matter experts in cryptocurrency, bitcoin, blockchain topics at the upcoming Harrisburg Cryptocurrency and Blockchain conference.

The in-person day-long event is set for September 22, 2021, at Harrisburg University. The University seeks speakers for the keynote addresses and panel discussions who can passionately and effectively share their subject matter expertise and insights with the attendees.

Presentations are limited to being 30 minutes long (for both sessions and panels) and we are working to make the conference as interactive as possible. So please bring original ideas for interactivity to your submission. Diverse perspectives and backgrounds make better panels and speaker rosters.

The University seeks panelists and/or speakers for the following topics Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and Blockchain & Your Business Strategy; Crypto & the Future of Finance; Crypto Investment Strategies; Breaking into Blockchain; Regulating Cryptocurrency; Cryptocurrency: Innovation, Opportunities, and Risk; Crypto/Blockchain Women; Crypto in Gaming; Crypto Entrepreneurs; Navigating Cryptocurrency Exchanges; Developing Your Own Crypto; Cryptocurrency and Cyber Threats; Environmental Impact of Cryptocurrency; What’s next in the Cryptocurrency Space.

The conference will have two tracks (with room to expand) and is anticipating an audience of 250 to 400. If you are interested in being a speaker, email [email protected] You must submit a copy of your biography and the keynote/panel or panels you wish to participate and the reasons why.



Submissions that include a case study are welcome. However, please make sure you have permission to present your company’s case study before you submit your proposal. If selected as a speaker, you agree to submit presentations by the deadline date that will be provided to you upon your acceptance.

The event will include a private reception for speakers, panelists, and sponsors.

Direct any questions about the conference to Steven Infanti via email to [email protected]

