New research shows that a diet heavy in olive oil may lower your risk of Alzheimer's disease.

This new research, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American College of Cardiology, looked at men and women over 28 years.

Those who said they consumed more than a half tablespoon of olive oil daily had reduced their risk of death from neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, by 29%.

Extra virgin olive oil consumption daily is one of many lifestyle modifications that when started early, may help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s dementia, says Manisha Parulekar, MD, chair of the Division of Geriatric Medicine and co-director of the Center for Memory Loss and Brain Health at Hackensack University Medical Center. Dr. Parulekar can discuss this new study and offer additional suggestions and proven ways people can use to prevent this disease.