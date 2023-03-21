Newswise — Human papillomaviruses (HPVs) cause several cancers in both men and women, including 91% of cervical cancers, 91% of anal cancers and 75% of vaginal cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of these cancers are caused by just a handful of HPV virus types.

In February, Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given market approval for the BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay for use with the ThinPrep® Pap Test.

The Onclarity™ HPV Assay detects 14 high-risk HPV virus types. It reports individual results for six of the 14 high-risk types and three groups of results for the remaining eight high-risk types.

“The addition of the ThinPrep® Pap Test for use with this HPV test now enables clinicians to offer more women a risk-based approach to cervical cancer prevention,” said Cosette Wheeler, PhD, who led the study at The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center.

When compared to reporting high-risk HPV types as a pool, the added clarity of reporting individual HPV types enables health care providers to make more accurate clinical decisions when assessing a woman’s risk of cervical precancer and cancer.

To generate the data for the FDA’s approval, Wheeler and her team worked with Becton Dickinson and the New Mexico HPV Pap Registry to conduct one of the largest real-world evidence studies of its kind. The registry is a surveillance program designed and maintained to capture health service delivery across the continuum of cervical cancer preventive care throughout the state. Importantly, the program identifies underserved areas and populations in New Mexico in need of improved cancer prevention.

“Cervical cancer is preventable," Wheeler said. "Along with HPV vaccination, improvements in HPV testing helps New Mexicans and brings the U.S. closer to its goals of eliminating HPV-related cancers.”

Cosette Wheeler, PhD, is a Distinguished Professor of Pathology and Obstetrics & Gynecology at The University of New Mexico Health Sciences. She is also director of the UNM Center for HPV Prevention and serves as a special investigator at the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center.