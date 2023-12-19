For Immediate Release

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Newswise — NEW YORK – The Cancer Research Institute (CRI) is pleased to announce that it had the privilege of ringing the Nasdaq closing bell in collaboration with its esteemed charity partner, Lance Kawaguchi, and the #SouthPoleTrek4Cancer initiative.

The partnership between CRI and Lance Kawaguchi exemplifies a shared commitment to making a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. With this collaboration, CRI aims to raise further awareness and support for cancer research, treatment, and prevention initiatives.

The #SouthPoleTrek4Cancer initiative, led by Lance, includes 24 global charities from 5 regions around the world. The trek showcases an incredible journey of determination and resilience, pushing boundaries and inspiring others to join the cause.

“CRI has pioneered cancer immunotherapy for 70 years and we are excited to partner with Lance Kawaguchi on his 70 mile #SouthPoleTrek4Cancer,” said CRI’s CEO and Director of Scientific Affairs, Jill O’Donnell-Tormey, PhD. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to make a meaningful impact in the lives of cancer patients and their families.”

CRI continues to be a leading force in driving advancements in cancer research and providing support to those in need. By joining forces with Lance Kawaguchi and the #SouthPoleTrek4Cancer initiative, CRI aims to create a lasting impact and bring hope to individuals battling cancer worldwide.

South Pole Trek 4 Cancer Facts

Air temperatures average around -30 C or -22 F with 24-hour daylight.

When factoring in wind chill, temperatures can drop to -50 C (or -58 F)

The South Pole is located at 2,385m/9,300ft. ​Due to the lower atmospheric pressure at the Pole, this altitude feels more like 3,350m/11,000ft.

To learn more about the SouthPoleTrek4Cancer please visit www.southpoletrek4cancer.org. To donate to CRI please visit cancerresearch.org/trek.

About South Pole Trek 4 Cancer

Embark on an extraordinary journey with Lance Kawaguchi this December as he makes his way to the South Pole in Antarctica to raise a flag for cancer. With the participation of 24 global charities from 5 regions worldwide, Lance is focused on breaking down silos and fostering global collaboration to help create a force multiplier effect to maximize our impact in the fight against cancer. Together, we strive to raise funds, create awareness, and effect lasting change in cancer research.

About the Cancer Research Institute

The Cancer Research Institute (CRI), established in 1953, is the preeminent U.S. nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to saving more lives by fueling the discovery and development of powerful immunotherapies for all cancers. Guided by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Council that includes four Nobel laureates and 33 members of the National Academy of Sciences, CRI has invested over $517 million in support of research conducted by immunologists and tumor immunologists at the world’s leading medical centers and universities and has contributed to many of the key scientific advances that demonstrate the potential for immunotherapy to change the face of cancer treatment. To learn more, go to cancerresearch.org.