* Therapy dogs dressed in costumes deliver Valentines to pediatric patients on the unit

* Therapy dogs stationed at a special “kissing booth” outside of the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center cafeteria to give out hand kisses (licks) and love to staff and visitors

* Group photo of more than a dozen costumed therapy dogs and their handlers outside cafeteria at 10:45 am

WHAT:

Newswise — The dogs will deliver handmade Valentine’s to sick children at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital so they can celebrate Valentine’s Day despite being hospitalized. The dogs will also be stationed at a special “Kissing Booth” outside of the hospital to greet and “kiss” visitors and staff. 

The dogs and their handlers are part of UCLA Health’s People-Animal Connection, a pet therapy program designed to lift the spirits of hospitalized patients. 

WHEN:

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 10:30 am  – 12 noon

WHERE:

UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, 757 Westwood Plaza 90095; park in valet drop off

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Children's Health Pets Valentine's Day
KEYWORDS
Valentine's Day UCLA Pediatric Patients
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News