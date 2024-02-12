* Therapy dogs dressed in costumes deliver Valentines to pediatric patients on the unit

* Therapy dogs stationed at a special “kissing booth” outside of the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center cafeteria to give out hand kisses (licks) and love to staff and visitors

* Group photo of more than a dozen costumed therapy dogs and their handlers outside cafeteria at 10:45 am

WHAT:

Newswise — The dogs will deliver handmade Valentine’s to sick children at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital so they can celebrate Valentine’s Day despite being hospitalized. The dogs will also be stationed at a special “Kissing Booth” outside of the hospital to greet and “kiss” visitors and staff.

The dogs and their handlers are part of UCLA Health’s People-Animal Connection, a pet therapy program designed to lift the spirits of hospitalized patients.

WHEN:

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 10:30 am – 12 noon

WHERE:

UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, 757 Westwood Plaza 90095; park in valet drop off