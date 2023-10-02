Newswise — The Richard J. Wehle School of Business (WSB) at Canisius University earned high marks on the U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings for “Best Undergraduate Business Programs.” Among the more than 500 business programs in the country, the university’s Finance and Accounting programs received numerous accolades.

The Canisius finance program ranked in the top 5 percent nationally at No. 23, No. 1 in Western New York and No. 4 in New York State.

Job placement for Canisius finance majors is consistently at or near 100 percent. This includes students participating in the university’s Golden Griffin Fund (GGF) program who are heavily recruited each year by financial firms in Western New York and throughout the country. The GGF is an investment-management course for both undergraduate seniors and MBA finance majors. The student-run, real-money investment fund grew from its initial $200,000 investment from the university’s endowment, and is now valued at approximately $750,000.

The university received similarly commendable rankings on the U.S. News & World Report list of “Best Undergraduate Accounting Programs.” The publication ranks the Canisius Accounting Program No. 1 in Western New York and No. 4 in New York State and No. 38 nationally. Job placement for Canisius accounting majors is consistently at or near 100 percent. Additionally, graduates of the program are continuously top performers on the New York State CPA exam.

To be considered for the U.S. News & World Report list of “Best Undergraduate Business Programs,” colleges and universities must be accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). The WSB is proud to hold AACSB international accreditation, the premier accrediting agency for business programs in the world. Canisius holds accreditation longer than any other private business school in Western New York.

Canisius was founded in 1870 in Buffalo, NY, and is one of 27 Jesuit colleges and universities in the U.S. Consistently ranked among the top institutions in the Northeast, Canisius offers undergraduate, graduate and pre-professional programs distinguished by close student-faculty collaboration, mentoring and an emphasis on ethical, purpose-driven leadership.



-30-