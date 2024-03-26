Newswise — Jose Lucar is an associate professor of infectious diseases at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Maria Elena Ruiz is an associate professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Emily Smith, is an associate professor of global health and an expert in infectious diseases and epidemiology, at the GW University Milken Institute School of Public Health. 

David Diemert is the clinical director of the GW University Vaccine Research unit and professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Healthcare Vaccines
KEYWORDS
Health Measles Vaccine
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News