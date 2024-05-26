Newswise — LOS ANGELES -- Cedars-Sinai has promoted three key executives, Heitham Hassoun, MD; James Laur, JD; and Stella Chen, CPA. The promotions support Cedars-Sinai’s ongoing efforts to provide quality patient care on an international scale, create innovative business opportunities and achieve its long-term financial goals.

“Congratulations to each of these outstanding leaders on their well-deserved promotions,” said David Wrigley, chief financial officer at Cedars-Sinai. “These career moves signify an investment in our future as we continue to enhance and expand our impact locally and globally while fulfilling our ultimate goal of providing the highest-quality healthcare for patients.”

Hassoun is a highly regarded clinician with considerable experience in global partnerships, international patient services, health system development and academic medicine. In his new role as chief executive of Cedars-Sinai International, Hassoun will continue to lead Cedars-Sinai’s strategic efforts to expand global reach through worldwide collaborations and affiliations.

Hassoun joined Cedars-Sinai in 2018 as vice president and medical director of Cedars-Sinai International. He shepherded Cedars-Sinai’s first global affiliation, The View Hospital in Affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, in Doha, Qatar. Hassoun also has led academic and strategic collaborations in China, Ecuador, Indonesia, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates. Simultaneously, Hassoun has overseen the expansion of Cedars-Sinai’s regional offices in multiple countries, including China, Mexico and Singapore.

In addition to leading Cedars-Sinai International, Hassoun is a professor of Surgery at Cedars-Sinai and maintains a clinical practice in vascular and endovascular surgery.

Laur has been promoted to chief executive of Intellectual Property and Health Ventures at Cedars-Sinai. The move recognizes the significant expansion of Laur’s responsibility over the institution’s innovation activities that span the development of early-stage biotech and health-tech assets to the establishment of spinoff companies through engagement with developing companies and venture investment activities.



As a part of his new position, Laur will serve as chief executive officer of Cedars-Sinai Intellectual Property Company, a newly created entity that is responsible for the institution’s technology transfer and intellectual property-related activities. He also will continue his leadership role as managing director of Cedars-Sinai Health Ventures.

In addition, Laur is responsible for the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, in which company leaders from around the world receive funding, hands-on experience and Cedars-Sinai mentorship as they develop innovative healthcare products and solutions.

In his former role as vice president of Intellectual Property at Cedars-Sinai, Laur transformed the program into a nationally recognized enterprise that has been consistently ranked among the top 10 programs of its kind for the past decade. He joined Cedars-Sinai in 1991 as assistant legal counsel in the Legal Affairs Department.

Chen has been promoted to the newly created role of associate chief financial officer, adding to her current title and responsibilities as vice president of Finance. Chen will oversee financial operations for Cedars-Sinai, planning, directing and coordinating financial management policy and activities to ensure short-term fiscal discipline and long-term financial strength for the organization.

She also will be responsible for the overall management of financial decision support and reimbursement functions, departmental budgeting, target setting and efficiency, as well as business plan analysis and long-range strategic financial analysis. Chen will retain current responsibilities over accounting, financial reporting, accounts payable and payroll until a successor is named.

Chen is a certified public accountant. She joined Cedars-Sinai in 2015 as manager of Accounting.

Read more on the Cedars-Sinai Blog | Cedars-Sinai Launches Singapore Office