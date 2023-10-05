LOS ANGELES (Oct. 5, 2023) --

Newswise — Cedars-Sinai infectious disease specialists and investigators will present research and discuss clinical advances throughout IDWeek, taking place in Boston from Oct. 11-15. These experts will also be available for interviews on a wide range of topics during IDWeek—the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA), the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS) and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP).

IDWeek is the main annual update for the infectious disease community, where clinicians and investigators learn about the latest developments in the diagnosis, treatment and management of infectious diseases, said Cedars-Sinai physician-scientist Lena Heung, MD, PhD, assistant professor of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

“Cedars-Sinai investigators will lead discussions ranging from the latest findings in basic science to real-world experience managing outbreaks of highly infectious special pathogens,” said Heung, a member of the IDWeek Program Committee. “Our investigators from Hospital Epidemiology have led the charge during the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent mpox (monkeypox) outbreak. Their significant expertise in infection control as leaders of a federally funded Regional Ebola Treatment Center will be a tremendous benefit to meeting attendees.”

Heung, who leads the Heung Lab at Cedars-Sinai, will co-moderate sessions on the clinical management of fungal infections and the latest research in the medical study of fungi. She also can discuss respiratory fungal pathogens—particularly the Cryptococcus species—and how the body’s immune system regulates responses to these fungi.

Also participating in the conference and available for interviews:

Michael Ben-Aderet, MD, associate medical director of Hospital Epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai, is the lead author of research on urinary catheter infections being presented at the conference and can discuss healthcare-associated infections, antimicrobial stewardship, hospital infection control, COVID-19, the flu, RSV and emerging special pathogens.

Jonathan D. Grein, MD, director of Hospital Epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai, will participate in a panel on maintaining hospital readiness for emerging pathogens throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and can discuss running a federally funded Regional Ebola Treatment Center, testing experimental therapeutics during public health emergencies, hospital infection control, mpox, the flu and RSV.

Sowmya Kalava, MD, an infectious diseases fellow at Cedars-Sinai, will present research that she co-authored on urinary catheter infections. She can discuss the clinical practice of infectious diseases.

