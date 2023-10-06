Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Oct. 6, 2023) -- Cedars-Sinai neurologists who accelerate leading-edge research and treatments for multiple sclerosis will attend MSMilan2023, the world’s largest research meeting in multiple sclerosis (MS), Oct. 11-13 in Milan, Italy. These physician-scientists are available to discuss breakthroughs in imaging and diagnostic tools, treatment and management of MS symptoms, gender equity in the field of MS research and treatment, and breaking news published during the meeting.

Nancy L. Sicotte, MD, is chair of the Department of Neurology and director of the Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology Program at Cedars-Sinai. Her research focuses on imaging of multiple sclerosis disease progression, and cognitive impairment and depression in patients with multiple sclerosis. Sicotte, who participated in the research review process for the conference, will chair a scientific session on late-breaking research Oct. 13.

Sicotte is also part of the international research team that will release the first results of a multicenter study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, on an imaging biomarker called the central vein sign. New imaging techniques make this marker, the vein around which MS lesions tend to form, visible and can improve MS diagnosis.

Pascal Sati, PhD, is director of the Neuroimaging Program in the Department of Neurology at Cedars-Sinai and part of the central vein sign research team. Sati, a neuroimaging scientist, investigates advanced magnetic resonance imaging and machine learning techniques to improve the diagnosis and prognosis of patients with multiple sclerosis. He is a member of the North American Imaging in MS Cooperative and the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine. Sati will give an oral presentation on imaging biomarkers in MS at a satellite forum titled “Bridging the Gaps in MS.”

Marwa Kaisey, MD, assistant professor of Neurology at Cedars-Sinai, treats patients with MS and has studied diagnosis—and the high rate of misdiagnosis—of the condition. She notes that many other diseases mimic MS, and though diagnostic criteria exist, there is still no single definitive test for the condition. During the conference, Kaisey will lead a meeting of International Women in Multiple Sclerosis, a group of neurologists working for gender equity for MS clinicians, researchers and patients.