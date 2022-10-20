Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Oct. 20, 2022) --

WHAT:

Physician scientists from the Department of Radiation Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Cancer will present research and discuss advances in clinical care at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting Oct. 23-26 in San Antonio.

WHO:

Howard Sandler, MD , chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology and the Ronald H. Bloom Family Chair in Cancer Therapeutics at Cedars-Sinai, was recently named president-elect of ASTRO and is available for interviews. Sandler is a nationally recognized radiation oncologist and expert in genitourinary cancer.

At the conference, Sandler will provide expert commentary on results of a randomized Phase II trial of the addition of metastasis-directed therapy to intermittent hormone therapy for oligometastatic prostate cancer during a media briefing . He also will oversee mentorship networking activities for first-time conference attendees and medical students.

He will also participate in several other sessions, including presentation of a paper co-authored by colleague Stephen Freedland, MD, titled Challenges and Solutions During the COVID Pandemic for Patient Retention and Physician Engagement in the Phase 3 ATLAS Study of Apalutamide Added to Androgen Deprivation Therapy in High-Risk Localized or Locally Advanced Prostate Cancer.

Also presenting at the conference and available for interviews:

Katelyn Atkins, MD, PhD , medical director of Radiation Oncology and assistant professor of Radiation Oncology at Cedars-Sinai, will present Optimizing Thoracic RT Planning and Reducing Treatment Toxicity and discuss her research on abnormal heart rhythms and lung cancer radiotherapy.

Leslie Ballas, MD , radiation oncologist, will present Considerations for Treatment of PSMA-Staged High-Risk Patients and discuss prostate cancer and prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) PET imaging. She will also present a study titled What’s the Wordle with Lymphoma?: DLBCL, VMTBI, NKTCL, RTCART about “real-world” use of radiation therapy in multiple myeloma, give a talk on bladder cancer with limited spread, and moderate a panel on bladder and kidney preservation.

Stephen Freedland, MD , director of the Center for Integrated Research in Cancer and Lifestyle and the Warschaw Robertson Law Families Chair in Prostate Cancer at Cedars-Sinai, is author of Association Between Results From the 17-Gene Genomic Prostate Score Assay and Long-Term Outcomes After External Beam Radiation Therapy in Intermediate- or High-Risk Prostate Cancer Patients, Independent of Race, a look at a biomarker for prostate cancer outcomes. He is available for interviews.

Mitchell Kamrava, MD , director of Brachytherapy Services and associate professor of Radiation Oncology, will participate in a panel discussion about personalized care and novel advances in gynecological cancers.

WHERE:

Cedars-Sinai can accommodate many virtual interview formats, including Zoom, FaceTime and Skype.

WHEN:

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting takes place Oct. 23-26 in San Antonio and virtually.