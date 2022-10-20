Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Oct. 20, 2022) --
WHAT:
Physician scientists from the Department of Radiation Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Cancer will present research and discuss advances in clinical care at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting Oct. 23-26 in San Antonio.
WHO:
Howard Sandler, MD, chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology and the Ronald H. Bloom Family Chair in Cancer Therapeutics at Cedars-Sinai, was recently named president-elect of ASTRO and is available for interviews. Sandler is a nationally recognized radiation oncologist and expert in genitourinary cancer.
At the conference, Sandler will provide expert commentary on results of a randomized Phase II trial of the addition of metastasis-directed therapy to intermittent hormone therapy for oligometastatic prostate cancer during a media briefing. He also will oversee mentorship networking activities for first-time conference attendees and medical students.
He will also participate in several other sessions, including presentation of a paper co-authored by colleague Stephen Freedland, MD, titled Challenges and Solutions During the COVID Pandemic for Patient Retention and Physician Engagement in the Phase 3 ATLAS Study of Apalutamide Added to Androgen Deprivation Therapy in High-Risk Localized or Locally Advanced Prostate Cancer.
Also presenting at the conference and available for interviews:
Katelyn Atkins, MD, PhD, medical director of Radiation Oncology and assistant professor of Radiation Oncology at Cedars-Sinai, will present Optimizing Thoracic RT Planning and Reducing Treatment Toxicity and discuss her research on abnormal heart rhythms and lung cancer radiotherapy.
Leslie Ballas, MD, radiation oncologist, will present Considerations for Treatment of PSMA-Staged High-Risk Patients and discuss prostate cancer and prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) PET imaging. She will also present a study titled What’s the Wordle with Lymphoma?: DLBCL, VMTBI, NKTCL, RTCART about “real-world” use of radiation therapy in multiple myeloma, give a talk on bladder cancer with limited spread, and moderate a panel on bladder and kidney preservation.
Stephen Freedland, MD, director of the Center for Integrated Research in Cancer and Lifestyle and the Warschaw Robertson Law Families Chair in Prostate Cancer at Cedars-Sinai, is author of Association Between Results From the 17-Gene Genomic Prostate Score Assay and Long-Term Outcomes After External Beam Radiation Therapy in Intermediate- or High-Risk Prostate Cancer Patients, Independent of Race, a look at a biomarker for prostate cancer outcomes. He is available for interviews.
Mitchell Kamrava, MD, director of Brachytherapy Services and associate professor of Radiation Oncology, will participate in a panel discussion about personalized care and novel advances in gynecological cancers.
WHERE:
Cedars-Sinai can accommodate many virtual interview formats, including Zoom, FaceTime and Skype.
WHEN:
The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting takes place Oct. 23-26 in San Antonio and virtually.