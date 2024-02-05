Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Feb. 5, 2024) -- Physician-scientists from the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Cedars-Sinai will be attending the International Stroke Conference Feb. 6-9 in Phoenix and are available to discuss the latest stroke news and research.

A stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs due to a clot (ischemic stroke) or ruptured blood vessel (hemorrhagic stroke). It is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of long-term disability among U.S. adults.

The Following Experts Are Available:

Shlee Song, MD, director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center and Telestroke Program at Cedars-Sinai, is involved in a variety of research being presented at the conference. She will also be helming the Stroke Journal’s X account on Feb. 9 to post about late-breaking science.

Michael Alexander, MD, vice chair of Neurosurgery and director of the Neurovascular Center and Endovascular Neurosurgery at Cedars-Sinai, is presenting data on rescue therapy for failed thrombectomy, including trends in stenting for patients with intracranial atherosclerotic disease.

Nestor Gonzalez, MD, director of the Neurovascular Laboratory in the Department of Neurosurgery at Cedars-Sinai, will present new research and surgical treatment options for adult Moyamoya disease, and advancements in neurointerventional treatments for stoke. He will also lead a simulation session for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms.

Natalie Bello, MD, director of Hypertension Research in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, is presenting new research on maternal and postpartum stroke risk.

Jennifer Harris, MD, assistant professor of Neurology at Cedars-Sinai, is presenting new data on the long-term impact of stroke and cognition from the Los Angeles Barbershop Blood Pressure Study, which enrolled non-Hispanic Black men in pharmacist-led blood pressure reduction intervention at Black-owned barbershops in Los Angeles.

Alexis Simpkins, MD, PhD, director of Vascular Neurology Research and the Stroke RNA, Imaging, and Protein Predictors for Patient Tailored Treatment Program at Cedars-Sinai, can discuss new research exploring the differences in stroke type and stroke risk factors between young African American and Ghanaian women.

Jeffrey Wertheimer, PhD, associate director of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Chief of Psychology and Neuropsychology Services at Cedars-Sinai, can discuss data pertaining to outcomes of a novel navigator-driven, technology-enabled platform supporting stroke survivors and care partners, as well as the benefits of tech-enabled healthcare services for stroke survivors and care partners.