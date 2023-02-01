Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Feb. 1, 2023) -- Stroke, caused by a blood clot (ischemic stroke) or burst blood vessel (hemorrhagic stroke) that disrupts blood flow in the brain, is the leading cause of long-term disability among U.S. adults. Physician-scientists from the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Cedars-Sinai are available to discuss the latest news and research being shared at the International Stroke Conference Feb. 8-10 in Dallas.

Updating acute stroke treatment: Time is of the essence in treatment of ischemic stroke, and standard of care is a clot-busting drug called alteplase. An alternative treatment, tenecteplase, is a comparable choice but isn’t yet in wide use. Shlee S. Song, MD, director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center and Telestroke Program at Cedars-Sinai, can discuss the shift to tenecteplase—with its efficient delivery and safety profile—as the preferred therapy in early arrival ischemic stroke patients.

Blood vessels in the brain: Malformations of blood vessels in the brain, or a bulging of the vessel wall called an aneurysm, put patients at risk of hemorrhage or stroke. Nestor Gonzalez, MD, director of the Neurovascular Laboratory at Cedars-Sinai and a leading researcher in the cerebrovascular field, can discuss these risks, as well as new molecular and genetic discoveries in the field. He can also explain new technologies used to manage brain aneurysms, and evidenced-based indications for the treatment of unruptured aneurysms.

Choosing the right treatment: Many factors come into play in deciding which type of intervention might most benefit each stroke patient. Alexis Simpkins, MD, PhD, director of Vascular Neurology Research and the Stroke RNA, Imaging, and Protein Predictors for Patient Tailored Treatment Program at Cedars-Sinai, can discuss the importance of stroke severity, particularly mild stroke, when deciding whether stroke patients will benefit from surgical treatment. She can also explain how patients’ pulse pressure (the difference between the upper and lower numbers in a blood pressure reading) at hospital admission could suggest how well they will recover following stroke treatment, and how these outcomes could be improved by controlling inflammation.

Reducing hospital readmissions: The details that emergency responders record about stroke patients and the follow-up health education that patients receive can mean faster access to appropriate treatment and fewer patients returning to the hospital with complications. Cedars-Sinai stroke nurses can discuss these benefits. And Alexis Simpkins, MD, PhD, can explain how patients’ perceptions of stroke and health affect their adherence to medication regimens and success with lifestyle adjustments.

Racial disparities and patient outcomes: Race, ethnicity and language barriers can significantly affect the quality of care patients with stroke receive and their outcomes. Jennifer Harris, MD, assistant professor of Neurology at Cedars-Sinai, can discuss stroke outcomes for patient groups of varying race and English proficiency, and which groups are most impacted.

Game of Strokes: At the conference, Shlee S. Song, MD, will participate in a Jeopardy-style, knowledge-based quiz session as part of Team Canada/U.S.A. She and her teammates will compete against leading stroke experts from Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and South America in this fast-and-furious but friendly competition.

