Newswise — Children’s Primary Care Medical Group (CPCMG) and UC San Diego Health have affiliated to better serve the health care needs of families with children in the San Diego region. CPCMG joins a physician network of more than 1,450 UC San Diego Health providers who provide primary, pediatric and specialty care for every stage of life.

“We are thrilled to welcome CPCMG to the growing UC San Diego Health network of providers. Together, we will best serve the needs of the community by providing safe, high-quality care in a variety of convenient locations,” said Patty Maysent, CEO, UC San Diego Health. “Through this affiliation, and our current pediatric practices, we will improve the health of the community with a focus on the primary care needs of our region’s youngest patients.”

“CPCMG’s mission is to deliver the healthiest cohort of kids into adulthood,” said Adam Breslow, MD, MBA, CEO of CPCMG. “We are proud to serve in all communities in San Diego and Southern Riverside Counties. When our patients become adults, we can confidently transition care to the region’s top-ranked academic medical system.”

CPCMG complements the established and highly-regarded UC San Diego Health pediatric group. CPCMG provides primary pediatric care with 29 locations covering San Diego and Southwest Riverside counties and includes a multidisciplinary team of more than 165 clinical providers.

“UC San Diego Health only affiliates with practices with superb physicians and clinical outcomes as continually evidenced by CPCMG,” said Christopher Kane, MD, CEO, UC San Diego Health Physician Group. “CPCMG represents a complementary new option for current and new patients, especially during open enrollment.”

All CPCMG clinics have availability for new patients, many with after-hours appointment access for urgent needs. The group offers the full range of standard pediatric services. Additionally, same day video visits, behavioral health, weight management, and lactation services are available within a pediatric primary care setting.

Founded in 1995, CPCMG is nationally recognized as San Diego’s largest pediatric primary care medical group and is integrated with and well respected by both Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego and the Rady Children’s pediatric specialists.

CPCMG has been recognized by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) since 2009, certifying its commitment to providing safe and high-quality services to its patients.

UC San Diego Health has expanded its primary care presence in San Diego with seven new locations over four years. More than 13 clinics range in location from La Jolla and Hillcrest to Eastlake and Vista. Many practices offer extended hours, virtual visits, weekend appointments and flexible scheduling.

UC San Diego Health is currently ranked #1 regionally in U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospital” survey, has double “A” ratings from The Leapfrog Group and is ranked third nationally among Comprehensive Academic Medical Centers by Vizient Inc. Further, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recognized UC San Diego Health as a five-star institution for quality of care.

UC San Diego Health is comprised of UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest and Jacobs Medical Center, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Institute, Moores Cancer Center, Shiley Eye Institute, and the Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute, all in La Jolla, as well as primary care and same-day services at clinics throughout Southern California.

