Congratulations to Chula researchers and innovators for winning several awards from the 34th International Innovation & Technology Exhibition 2023 (ITEX 2023) held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on May 11-12, 2023.

Six of Chulalongkorn University’s invention and innovations have been recognized and awarded 10 prizes, including four gold medals, two silver medals and four special prizes (one trophy and three gold medals).

Hy-N – a self-assembled functional nanogel for molecular delivery with enhanced hyaluronic bioactivity.

Created by the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences and CU Innovation Hub, the Hy-N innovation won the ‘Gold’ medal from ITEX2023 and the ‘Best Invention’ trophy from the World Invention Intellectual Property Associations (WIIPA).

A Balanced Assessment Device

from the Faculty of Engineering and the Chula Spin-off Club won the ‘Gold’ medal from ITEX2023 and a special award (Gold medal) from the World Invention Intellectual Property Associations (WIIPA).



“Math Man” – an educational toy to promote understanding of mathematics.

This invention from the Faculty of Education won the ‘Gold’ medal from ITEX2023 and a special award (Gold medal) from the Hong Kong Student Invention Patent Program.

Insight Wat Pho – an application for learning and tourism at Wat Pho

from the Faculty of Architecture and CU Social Innovation Hub received the ‘Silver’ medal from ITEX2023 and a special award (Gold medal) from the Indonesia Invention and Innovation Promotion Association.

Rapid Test Kit for Non-Halal Meat Contamination in Halal Food Products

from the Halal Science Center, Chulalongkorn University, received the ‘Gold’ medal from ITEX2023.

Anti-acne film-forming solution from Hom Thong Pathum banana peel extracts

from the Halal Science Center, Chulalongkorn University, received the ‘Silver’ medal from ITEX2023.

The ITEX2023 awards criteria include:

Novelty and Inventiveness – New, original, creative, unique

– New, original, creative, unique Usefulness and application – Solving problem, and contribution to industry

– Solving problem, and contribution to industry Presentation and Demonstration – Able to demonstrate knowledge, functionally and product readiness

– Able to demonstrate knowledge, functionally and product readiness Market Spread, Affordably, Product Market Life Span

Environment Friendliness (RoHS compliant, recyclable, reusable, renewable)

The competition draws researchers and inventors from 16 different countries. Participants from Thailand included 40 inventions and technologies from university students chosen to join ITEX2023 by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.