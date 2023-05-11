Newswise — Chula research team is ready to present their inventions and innovations at the 34th International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX 2023), which will be held from May 11 to 13, 2023 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center Hall 1-4, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

To represent Thailand on the international stage, Chulalongkorn University and 12 other higher education institutions were selected by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation to present and take part in this competition for research, inventions, and innovations.

Among Chula’s innovations and developments were the following:

Insight Wat Pho: Application for Learning and Tourism in Wat Pho

An application that allows tourists to enjoy exploring every corner of Wat Pho to learn history, architecture, arts, and beliefs in Buddhism and Thai culture through audio narration and subtitles (both Thai and English), as well as illustrations and augmented reality technology (AR) that will allow them to see Wat Pho from a new perspective that has never been seen before. This application supports both iOS and Android operating systems, suitable for both Thai and foreign tourists, students, and general audiences.

A Balanced Assessment Device

The Balanced Assessment Device is easy to use, lightweight, tiny, and fits the size of the foot. It can also send weight data to a computer for analysis of the reference statistics and balancing abilities displayed by the tool. With a resolution of more than or equivalent to 0.01 kilograms, this device is suitable for weighing people or objects that weigh 20 kilograms or more. The users don’t need to be professionals; they can just be regular individuals. The price is also reasonable.

Hy-N, self-assembled functional nanogels for molecular delivery with enhanced hyaluronic bioactivity

The innovative “Hy-NTM” was developed based on technology, knowledge, and expertise in polymer editing to create a polymer of hyaluronic acid derivatives with specific features. It has a superior biological phenomenon to conventional hyaluronic acid and can form submicron nanogels with spherical properties (self-assembly) that can contain active ingredients to increase the solubility of such substances. Additionally, it can improve the stability, effectiveness, and penetration of those active substances. As a result of the features listed above, Hy-NTM can help solve problems with active components in both cosmetic and pharmaceutical products.

Rapid Test Kit for Non-Halal Meat Contamination in Halal Food Products

DNA Strip is a quick, easy-to-use, and accurate Halal meat contamination testing kit that detects up to five animal DNAs (swine, dog, cat, rat, and monkey) in a single test. It can also be used to check on the job site and lower the expense of laboratory analysis for enterprises. The process takes 90 minutes and includes DNA extraction from a dietary sample, target DNA amplification by multiplex PCR, and DNA strip testing.

Anti-acne film-forming solution from Hom Thong Pathum banana peel extracts

A novel translucent film that contains an extract from the Hom Thong Pathum Banana Peel, a Geographical Indication (GI) plant with a high total phenolic content that can help decrease acne, inflammation, and redness. All of the ingredients are 100% halal.

“Math Man” – an educational toy to promote understanding of mathematics

Math Man is an educational toy that helps children aged 3-6 improve their mathematical skills including fractions, telling time, balancing, and counting. The math man set comes with ten human-shaped wooden blocks that may be combined in a variety of ways to resemble an acrobat. It will help children develop their imagination and focus.

