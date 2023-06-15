Newswise — As Chula Zero Waste targets behavioral change, the program works to encourage all to reduce the consumption of single-use plastic daily to reduce waste that pollutes the environment.

The “Yves Rocher and Friends: Act Beautiful to Create Long-Lasting Change” campaign was launched in partnership with the “Chula Zero Waste Project,” “ECOLIFE Application,” and “Yves Rocher – LG and Friends – Little Big Green”. Mr. Guillaume Lecointre, CEO of Yves Rocher in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, presided over the press conference on May 3, 2023.

Aimed to increase consumer awareness of lifestyles that may affect environmental sustainability and society, the campaign seeks to inspire simple actions to reduce waste in everyday life, such as efficient resource usage and the reduction of unneeded trash. Working together with LoukGolf, Kanathip Sunthornrak, an alumnus of the Faculty of Communication Arts at Chulalongkorn University and founder of the LG and Friends online community with over a million followers, the campaign delivers a message for people to live sustainably and create a daily routine that involves saving the world.

In order to expand the Yves Rocher x LG and Friends alliance network, LoukGolf, as a Friend of Yves Rocher, has donated proceeds to Chula Zero Waste and ECOLIFE Application to support environmental and sustainability activities. These activities included providing 7 drinking water dispenser machines at the university’s main cafeterias (available August 2023) and promoting the “Your Cup, We Treat” activity to give out free drinks for anyone and everyone who brings their own flask or glass. Up to 360,000 pieces of plastic garbage are expected to be reduced in one year from the cooperation of the two initiatives. An alarming fact is that using a single-use plastic bottle to drink water produces three pieces of waste: the bottle, the labels, and the bottle cap. Sadly, only the plastic bottle can be recycled.

Interested in finding out more? Follow up on the news and updates at http://www.chulazerowaste.chula.ac.th/ or visit Facebook page: CHULA Zero Waste.