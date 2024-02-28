Newswise — On February 2, 2024, at Event Hall 102, Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) Bangna, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn graciously presided over the “Thailand Inventors’ Day 2024” opening ceremony and bestowed certificates to recipients of the National Research Awards, including National Outstanding Researcher Awards, Research Awards, Thesis Awards, and Invention Awards, for the fiscal year of 2024. Chulalongkorn University’s faculty members, researchers, and students were awarded in 4 categories: 4 National Outstanding Researcher Awards, 9 Research Awards, 1 Thesis Award, and 9 Invention Awards. The recipients received flower bouquets as congratulations from Prof. Dr. Chakkaphan Sutthirat, Vice President for Research Affairs, Chulalongkorn University.

Thailand Inventors’ Day 2024 was held in its 25th year from February 2 to 6, 2024, at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) Bangna, under the theme of “Inventions and Innovations Leading the Nation.” The event also featured many exhibitions, including ones on the National Research Awards and inventions and innovations from local and international organizations, as well as the Bangkok International Intellectual Property, Invention, Innovation and Technology Exposition (IPITEx) 2024 and Thailand New Gen Inventors Award 2024: I-New Gen Award 2024.

