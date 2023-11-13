Newswise — Chulalongkorn University and the International Peace Foundation will co-host the JAPAN-ASEAN BRIDGES event series, which is open and free to the public. BRIDGES will bring the brightest minds of the world – Nobel Laureates in Physics, Economics, Medicine and Finance – to both Japan and Thailand from November 2023 to March 2024 to stimulate exchange and enhance further development through education.

See the timeline of the JAPAN-ASEAN BRIDGES event series >>CLICK

The talk series will be available in a hybrid format, allowing attendees to choose between participating in person at Chulalongkorn University Auditorium in Bangkok, Thailand, or online via Facebook Live: Chula OIA.

All those interested in joining can pre-register at https://www.inter.chula.ac.th/chulalongkorn-university-bridges-nobel-laureate-talk-series/

For more information, please contact the Office of International Affairs and Global Network, Chulalongkorn University via e-mail:  [email protected]
or call (66) 2218 3126

 

Upcoming Nobel Laureate Talk Series at Chulalongkorn University

 

                                  

 

