Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce that the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) has chosen Altmetric and Dimensions from Digital Science’s flagship products to support its belief that research has the power to change lives.

CIHR – the Government of Canada’s health research investment agency, which funds world-class research across the country – has signed a single-year deal to utilize Altmetric Explorer for Institutions and Dimensions Analytics (with API), which enables customers to monitor and report on the online activity surrounding research published by an institution, while also benefiting from access to the full Altmetric database.

Using Digital Science’s products and tools, CIHR will be able to monitor the online activity surrounding academic research, including the ability to browse by author, group or department for the institution, benchmark against peer organizations, report on the outcomes of outreach activity, and integrate the insights the data provides into evaluation and review processes at CIHR.

More specifically, Dimensions and Altmetric will enable CIHR to:

Use the API for Dimensions to extract publication and citation metadata of articles funded by the CIHR

Extract the Altmetric score of CIHR funded publications

Search the number of citations from CIHR grantees in international policy documents

Understand Canada’s standing among the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nations in related health research publications

Extract all publication metadata for a subset of researchers funded by the CIHR.

Cat Williams, Managing Director of Data & Analytics at Digital Science, said: “We’re excited by the opportunity to collaborate with CIHR, and to assist with the implementation of their strategy to build the country’s research capabilities to save more lives in Canada and the rest of the world. We’re looking forward to helping CIHR better understand the impact its support is making through Canadian researchers and research programs.”



