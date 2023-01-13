Risk expert Clifford Rossi at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is available to discuss the factors and implications of Citi’s Q4 decline in net profits by more than 21% from a year ago, as the bank sets aside more money for credit losses.

Rossi has held senior executive roles in risk management at several of the largest financial services companies. His most recent position was Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer for Citigroup’s Consumer Lending Group where he was responsible for overseeing the risk of a $300+B global portfolio of mortgage, home equity, student loans and auto loans with 700 employees under his direction. While there he was intimately involved in Citi’s TARP and stress test activities.