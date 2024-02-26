March is colorectal cancer awareness month

February 26, 2024, CLEVELAND - According to a January 2024 report by the American Cancer Society, “among adults younger than 50 years, colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death in men and the second-leading cause in women.”

We know some of the risk factors. More research is needed.

David Liska, M.D., a colorectal surgeon and director of Cleveland Clinic's Center for Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer, explains that multiple factors are contributing to the uptick in young-onset colorectal cancer cases. “Some of the factors that can increase the risk of colorectal cancer include obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, excessive alcohol use, and consuming a diet high in red and processed meats. However, we see young people with colorectal cancer who are healthy and fit. More research is needed to better understand what is causing the rise of colorectal cancer cases in young adults.”

Several Cleveland Clinic research teams are working together to better understand the rising incidence rate. For instance:

New Cleveland Clinic research reveals unique tumor-related bacteria tied to young-onset colorectal cancer.

Research from Cleveland Clinic shows that young onset colorectal cancer deaths seem to be more prevalent in certain parts of the country.

Regular health check-ups can identify health concerns.

“A worrying trend that I have seen with some patients under 50 is that they get diagnosed with colorectal cancer after having experienced symptoms for quite some time,” said Dr. Liska. “Some of those symptoms can include blood on or in your stool, persistent changes in your bowel habits, abdominal pain and unexplained weight loss.”

Dr. Liska recommends bringing up symptoms related to colorectal cancer and any general health concerns with your doctor. “Symptoms of colorectal cancer may not manifest initially. Seeing a doctor regularly, with check-ups, or as needed can help identify health concerns.”

A multidisciplinary team is best to treat young-onset colorectal cancer.

In 2023, among the 198 patients who were seen at Cleveland Clinic's Center for Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer, the average age was 42 years old at the time of the diagnosis. Forty seven percent of those patients had a diagnosis of colon cancer and 48 percent had a diagnosis of rectal cancer. Almost half of the cases (48%) were stage IV colorectal cancer or recurrence of colorectal cancer.

“We see young-adult patients with complex and advanced diseases,” said Dr. Liska. “Younger patients often have diagnostic and treatment considerations that are specific to their age. A colorectal cancer diagnosis can interrupt their most productive years. And, research has shown that the biology of young-onset colorectal cancer is different compared to cases of colorectal cancer in older patients.”

"To diagnose and treat young adults, we bring together a multidisciplinary team that includes specialists in surgery, oncology, radiation therapy, genetics, gastroenterology, fertility, sexual health, psychology, nutrition, lifestyle medicine, and social workers” said Dr. Liska.

Several colorectal cancer screenings are available.

Dr. Liska stresses the importance of starting colorectal cancer screenings at age 45 for people at average risk for the disease. “If you have a family history of colorectal cancer or other risk factors, it may be recommended that you start screening earlier. For average-risk individuals, there are several colorectal cancer screening tests to choose from, including colonoscopy, fecal immunochemical test, and stool DNA test. The most important thing is to get screened,” said Dr. Liska.

Dr. Liska encourages young adults to advocate for their health. It is recommended to consult with a physician regarding the timing and frequency of colorectal cancer screenings, and whether genetic testing should be considered based on certain risk factors, such as a family history of colorectal cancer.

“For disease prevention, it is important to know what factors can increase the risk of developing colorectal cancer, what symptoms to be vigilant about, and when to get screened. For the treatment of colorectal cancer, finding a multidisciplinary team that specializes in treating young adult patients is important, in terms of a patient’s survival and their quality of life after treatment,” said Dr. Liska.

