Newswise — Oakbrook Terrace, IL, January 31, 2023 — The Coin Laundry Association (CLA) has partnered with five leading laundromat equipment providers in a bold new sponsorship initiative that will have benefits for the entire industry. Launched this month, CLA’s Strategic Corporate Ally program aims to strengthen services for association members and ensure a growing and prosperous industry at large.

“We’re thrilled to announce our inaugural class of Strategic Corporate Allies,” said Brian Wallace, CLA president and CEO. “The commitment by these generous and visionary companies will enhance the vital work of our association and allow us to work together in a more strategic way toward shared goals.”

CLA’s 2023 Strategic Corporate Allies are Alliance Laundry Systems, Cents, Dexter Laundry and Girbau North America—all at the Elite level—and Laundrylux at the Premier level.

“As our industry experiences unprecedented change, it’s important for CLA to evolve as well,” Wallace said. “This new program will enable us to even better support our members as they navigate uncertain waters.”

This support includes educational resources, networking opportunities and business services as well as critical advocacy work. For example, when the pandemic hit, CLA immediately pushed for laundromats to be deemed essential businesses, ensuring their doors could stay open.

The industry also benefits from CLA’s LaundryCares Foundation. Among other efforts, LaundryCares has equipped hundreds of laundromats across the country with library corners. These spaces provide a valuable service to customers—particularly in areas with low literacy rates and little access to books—and they boost the image of member businesses.

The Strategic Corporate Ally program not only funnels more resources into these efforts, but it also streamlines companies’ support of CLA (dues, advertising, event sponsorships, LaundryCares gifts) into cohesive annual commitments. In turn, the companies receive a custom set of benefits, from member engagement to thought leadership.

The five Strategic Corporate Allies weighed in on the value of the program:

ELITE LEVEL

Alliance Laundry Systems

“Alliance Laundry Systems is excited to be partnering with CLA through its new Strategic Corporate Ally program. We have a long history of supporting CLA and are proud to continue that today. As a leader, the industry looks to Alliance to show the way, and we hope other companies follow in supporting this program.”

—Craig Dakauskas, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Alliance Laundry Systems

Cents

“The resources, community and leadership CLA provides help bring the industry together and push the limits on what is possible. At Cents, we are constantly looking for new ways to innovate and provide small business owners with all the tools they need… This partnership is a great example of this philosophy, and we can’t wait to get to work on helping to elevate the industry.”

—Eli Aizenstat, Director of Marketing, Cents

Dexter Laundry

“We are excited to partner with the Coin Laundry Association to advance this great industry. The CLA is the leading resource for store owners and is critical in advocating on behalf of the entire industry. We are proud to sponsor their initiatives and look forward to seeing the positive impact the CLA will have on the state of the industry.”

—Amanda Konzcal, VP of Marketing & Customer Support, Dexter Laundry, and Member, CLA Board of Directors

Girbau North America

“The Coin Laundry Association and its membership are a closely tied community focused on advancing the industry through best practices, innovative technologies and giving back. At Girbau North America, there’s no place we’d rather be than in the thick of it—making for an even better industry—alongside the CLA community.”

—Tari Albright, Director of Marketing Communications, Girbau North America

PREMIER LEVEL

Laundrylux

“We are excited to support the CLA and the inaugural rollout of the Strategic Corporate Ally program. We see terrific value in elevating the industry as a whole by working together to help educate, advocate and network with our mutual storeowners across the country.”

—Jason Fleck, VP of Vended Sales, Laundrylux

CLA’s Strategic Corporate Ally program will run in year-long segments and renew annually. Participating companies will receive special recognition to make CLA members aware of their next-level support.



# # #



About CLA

The Coin Laundry Association (CLA) is a national, nonprofit organization, with a membership of more than 300 manufacturers and distributors, and 1,500 owners in the self-service laundry industry. Since 1960, CLA has advanced the self-service laundry industry and improved the customer experience by providing store operators with research, education, advocacy and other resources required to be successful business owners. For more information about CLA, visit coinlaundry.org.