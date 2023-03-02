Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey is working to spread awareness that colon cancer can be detected and treated earlier than ever with new technology.

Colorectal cancer is the third deadliest cancer and is expected to cause more than 52,000 deaths in 2023.

While the rate of adults diagnosed with colon or rectal cancer has been declining since the 80’s, rates of colon cancer in people younger than 50 is now on the rise - concerning many experts.

The latest screening test - the Medtronic GI Genius™ uses artificial intelligence to identify colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes in real time, facilitating the diagnosis and prevention of colorectal cancer, the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S.

“I was four years overdue for a colonoscopy,” said 49 year old Twinique Wright. “I was dreading it but I took comfort in knowing that my doctor was going to use the latest technology with a much greater chance of detecting polyps.”

The GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module, authorized by the FDA in April 2021 uses computer-aided detection algorithms to identify colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes in real time, facilitating the diagnosis and prevention of colorectal cancer. GI Genius has demonstrated the ability to improve detection of colorectal polyps - by as much as 40% - that can lead to CRC.