Folasade May, MD, PhD, UCLA Health cancer prevention researcher and gastroenterologist, is available for interview on a variety of topics during colorectal cancer awareness month, including:

The American Cancer Society’s very recent 2024 Report highlighting that colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death for men and the second leading cause of cancer death of women under 50. Why is this important news?

“This information is more than important, it’s alarming. Since 1995, there has been a 45% increase in colorectal cancer diagnoses in people under the age of 50. Two years ago, the US Preventive Services Task Force lowered the recommended age for first colorectal cancer screening from age 50 to 45. But clearly, that’s not having enough of an impact. It’s estimated that more than half of colorectal cancer deaths could be prevented by early detection through screening – and that’s just not happening. People need to start screening early and continue to have it done regularly throughout their lives.”

Why are we seeing more people under the age of 50 being diagnosed with colorectal cancer?

“Researchers aren’t sure, but lifestyle and environmental factors such as chemicals in foods and air are felt to play a role. Studies have also shown that obesity, alcohol use, tobacco use, physical activity, and even factors from early in life like whether or not you were breastfed or received antibiotics at a high rate as a child might predict your chances of getting cancer when you’re an adult.

What can we do to lower risk of getting or dying from colorectal cancer?

"There are three key things that we all can do to save lives.

"First, everyone must know whether or not they have a family history of colorectal cancer. Nearly 30% of colorectal cancer diagnoses in people under age 50 are related to an underlying family history or genetic mutation, according to the American Cancer Society. People with a father, mother, brother, or sister who have had colorectal cancer must talk to their doctor about getting screened at age 40 or earlier.

"Second, everyone (without a family history) must start regular screenings at age 45. This is a relatively new recommendation from the United States Preventive Services Taskforce that screening for colorectal cancer should begin at age 45 rather than age 50. Unfortunately, many young people are not taking advantage of life-saving screening technologies.

"Third, people with symptoms that might be a sign of colorectal cancer must not ignore these symptoms and must get a colonoscopy. These symptoms include red or black blood in the stool, losing weight without trying, or a change in bowel habits that lasts more than a few days.

"I have found that a lot of my younger patients who are dying from colorectal cancer have had symptoms for a year or two before they finally make an appointment. And by the time they get a colonoscopy, their cancer is advanced to stage four. Survival for stage four is very low—only 13%.”

Why are there disparities in colorectal cancer in people of color and what can be done about it?

“Colorectal cancer rates and deaths are highest in Black individuals and in Native American individuals. African Americans, for example, are about 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer and about 40% more likely to die from it than most other groups. Historically, minority populations have had higher uninsured rates and less access to preventive care, screening, and treatment.

"Although Latinos in the U.S. have lower rates of colorectal cancer than White individuals, Latinos have a rising incidence of young onset disease, and the lowest screening rates. Among Asian Americans, screening rates are also 10% to 20% lower than among White Americans.

"Colorectal screening must be made a priority in these populations, access to screening tests needs to be expanded, and everyone must get screened.”

Dr. May is also a member of the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and a research collaborator and associate director at the UCLA Kaiser Permanente Center for Health Equity. Her research focuses on eliminating patient, provider and health system-level barriers to colorectal cancer screening among low-income individuals, racial/ethnic minorities, and Veterans.

She is a member of the Multi-Society Task Force (MSTF) on Colorectal Cancer, served on the President's Cancer Panel on Colorectal Cancer in 2021, and was an invited speaker for Biden Cancer Moonshot Colorectal Cancer Forum in 2023.

