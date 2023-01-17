Newswise — Columbia University School of Nursing ranked #1 among all U.S. schools of nursing for total research funding received from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in fiscal year 2022.

The school was awarded 36 NIH grants totaling more than $18.7 million during the most recent fiscal year — nearly double the school’s total in FY 2021, when Columbia Nursing received 26 awards totaling $9.5 million. The school ranked #4 nationwide for NIH funding in the previous three years.

“This achievement is a testament to the value of our researchers’ varied, innovative projects, all of which fulfill our mission to advance health for all,” says Dean Lorraine Frazier, PhD. “We look forward to more milestones as our scientists continue to conceive, develop, and execute research that will have a lasting positive impact on individual patients, communities, and ultimately the world.”

Columbia Nursing research projects funded by the NIH in FY 2022 were conceived to address inequities in nursing home care, factors associated with hazardous drinking among sexual minority women, asthma control across the life span, HIV prevention using mobile health, better care for heart disease patients, and much more. For a full list of Columbia Nursing research funded by the NIH in FY 2022, click here.

Members of the Columbia Nursing faculty also secure funding for their research from a wide variety of other governmental and private sources, including the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), and the Betty Moore Foundation.

“It’s exciting to see our NIH funding virtually double from year to year as we bring in new faculty, as our more established researchers launch fresh projects, and as our PhD students and postdocs are awarded funding for their own research,” says Elizabeth Corwin, PhD, vice dean of strategic and innovative research. “I am thrilled to see our research enterprise grow and will be excited to see our school’s trailblazing work in the years ahead.”