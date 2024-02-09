Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Feb. 9, 2024) -- 

WHAT

Cedars-Sinai and BlackDoctor.org will host a virtual community conversation to help inspire Black doctors considering a career in medicine, research and healthcare.

During this 1-hour online discussion, experts from Cedars-Sinai will join Dale Okorodudu, MD, the visionary physician-leader behind the documentary Black Men in White Coats, to examine the importance of expanding healthcare pathways for Black youth. Black Men in White Coats is the acclaimed short documentary series that has sparked a nationwide movement to mentor and inspire Black students to become doctors. 

WHEN

Tuesday, Feb. 13

5-6 p.m. PT

WHO

  • Moderator: Ellis Dean, Marketing Manager, More in Common Alliance
  • Ronald Hurst, MD, Surgical Oncology, Cedars-Sinai
  • Zuri Murrell, MD, Colon and Rectal Surgery, Cedars-Sinai
  • Dale Okorodudu, MD, Founder, Black Men in White Coats
  • Rebisi Owhonda, MD, Orthopedic Surgery Resident, Cedars-Sinai

WHERE

Registration is not required–this is a free online event. Click here to join the conversation, hosted on Facebook.

