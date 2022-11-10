Compassion is the pinnacle of caring and is the distinguishing factor between good care and great care. The presence of compassion in healthcare settings has a strong positive effect not only on the patient experience and patient-health outcomes, but on healthcare providers workplace well-being as well.

In advance of World Kindness Day coming up on November 13th, a CIHR-funded researcher and compassion expert is available to discuss the importance and impact of compassion in healthcare settings: