Compassion is the pinnacle of caring and is the distinguishing factor between good care and great care. The presence of compassion in healthcare settings has a strong positive effect not only on the patient experience and patient-health outcomes, but on healthcare providers workplace well-being as well.
In advance of World Kindness Day coming up on November 13th, a CIHR-funded researcher and compassion expert is available to discuss the importance and impact of compassion in healthcare settings:
- Dr Shane Sinclair is the Founder and Director of the Compassion Research Lab. As the leading expert in compassion research, he can speak on why it is an essential aspect of healthcare and how it is taking healthcare settings to the next level.