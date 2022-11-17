Sarthak Mondal is a Lecturer in Sport Management at University of Portsmouth in England.

Using data science, Sarthak has developed a programme that allows him to predict the winner of the World Cup - it’s not England.

The programme is based on code developed by Laurie Shaw, Head of Data Analysis at Manchester City. By adapting and updating the code, Sarthak used it to predict that England would win the Women’s European Championships in the summer.

Main research areas: