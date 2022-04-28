Research Alert

Background: The internet has become a major source of health information for general consumers. Web-based health information quality varies widely across websites and applications. It is critical to understand the factors that shape consumers’ evaluation of web-based health information quality and the role that it plays in their appraisal and use of health information and information systems.

Objective: This paper aimed to identify the antecedents and consequences of consumers’ evaluation of web-based health information quality as a means to consolidate the related research stream and to inform future studies on web-based health information quality.

Methods: We systematically searched 10 databases, examined reference lists, and conducted manual searches. Empirical studies that investigated consumers’ evaluation of web-based health information quality, credibility, or trust and their respective relationships with antecedents or consequences were included.

Results: We included 147 studies reported in 136 papers in the analysis. Among the antecedents of web-based health information quality, system navigability (ρ=0.56), aesthetics (ρ=0.49), and ease of understanding (ρ=0.49) had the strongest relationships with web-based health information quality. The strongest consequences of web-based health information quality were consumers’ intentions to use health information systems (ρ=0.58) and satisfaction with health information (ρ=0.46). Web-based health information quality relationships were moderated by numerous cultural dimensions, research designs, and publication moderators.

Conclusions: Consumers largely rely on peripheral cues and less on cues that require more information processing (eg, content comprehensiveness) to determine web-based health information quality. Surprisingly, the relationships between individual differences and web-based health information quality are trivial. Web-based health information quality has stronger effects on cognitive appraisals and behavioral intentions than on behavior. Despite efforts to include various moderators, a substantial amount of variance is still unexplained, indicating a need to study additional moderators. This meta-analysis provides broad and consistent evidence for web-based health information quality relationships that have been fractured and incongruent in empirical studies.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Medical Internet Research

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Journal of Medical Internet Research All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY