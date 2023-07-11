Our Alzheimer's expert, Salvador Cruz-Flores, MD, MPH, HEC-C, Professor, Department of Neurology Paul L. Foster School of Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is available to speak on the topic of Alzheimer's and how to deal with it especially in older adults.

Alzheimer’s affects men and women mostly older than 60 years of age. The older one gets the higher the risk.

1 out 20 people 60 years of age get Alzheimer’s

1 out of 10 above 70 years

1 out of 5 older than 80

What are the symptoms?

Common initial symptom is memory impairment - the person starts repeating the same question or comment repeatedly. The person is usually not aware of the memory issue and family members notice it.

Some individuals may start having delusions - imaginging things that are not true.

Memory impairment that should raise concern include:

Forgetting to pay bills

problems with self-care - not bathing for instance

getting lost driving or walking

having accidents at home like leaving water faucets on or burning food because they leave stove on etc.

What is the treatment for Alzheimer’s?

At present, treatment includes support for family and also some medications such as donepezil and memantine, that have shown some marginal benefit in maintaining function without stopping the disease.